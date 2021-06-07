Peru’s Castillo says to respect central bank autonomy if he wins presidency By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker walks pasts the logo of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) inside its headquarters building in Lima, Peru June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo said on Monday he would respect the autonomy of the Andean nation´s central bank if he wins the presidency, and that his economic plan did not include nationalizations or expropriations.
Castillo held a razor-thin, but growing, 50.26% to 49.74% lead over conservative competitor Keiko Fujimori early on Monday evening with nearly 96% of the vote counted.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.