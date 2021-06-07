One Direction’s Liam Payne And Maya Henry Broke Up

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”
Bartlett asked if Payne was single and he responded, “I am indeed.”
“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he continued. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”
“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to, like, work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” Payne said.
“And I can honestly say I feel better out of it.”
It’s heartbreaking, but life’s a journey, and he’s already come out of this stronger than ever.
