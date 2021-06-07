One Direction’s Liam Payne And Maya Henry Broke Up

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”


David M. Benett / Via Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Bartlett asked if Payne was single and he responded, “I am indeed.”


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he continued. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”


The Late Late Show with James Corden / Via giphy.com

“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to, like, work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” Payne said.


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

“And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

“And I can honestly say I feel better out of it.”

It’s heartbreaking, but life’s a journey, and he’s already come out of this stronger than ever.

