Nikola Investors Can Cautiously Celebrate Narrower-Than-Expected Loss By StockNews

© Reuters. Nikola Investors Can Cautiously Celebrate Narrower-Than-Expected Loss
Nikola (NKLA) stock holders should know that the company isn’t out of the woods yet as a government probe could cause some major problems.If clean-energy big rig manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has taught eager investors one thing, it’s that what goes up, must come down. Unfortunately, some ill-timed NKLA stock traders had to learn this lesson the hard way.
It seems like yesterday that Nikola was a darling among special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) fanatics and electric vehicle market traders.
However, as the hype phase gave way to the reality-sets-in stage, the NKLA stock price tumbled and legions of bag holders lost their enthusiasm for Nikola.
