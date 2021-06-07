Nikola Investors Can Cautiously Celebrate Narrower-Than-Expected Loss By StockNews



Nikola Investors Can Cautiously Celebrate Narrower-Than-Expected Loss



Nikola (NKLA) stock holders should know that the company isn’t out of the woods yet as a government probe could cause some major problems.If clean-energy big rig manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has taught eager investors one thing, it’s that what goes up, must come down. Unfortunately, some ill-timed NKLA stock traders had to learn this lesson the hard way.

It seems like yesterday that Nikola was a darling among special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) fanatics and electric vehicle market traders.

However, as the hype phase gave way to the reality-sets-in stage, the NKLA stock price tumbled and legions of bag holders lost their enthusiasm for Nikola.

