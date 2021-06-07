New York couple settle insider trader charge by U.S. SEC By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A New York-based couple has agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle charges of insider trading in the stock of a pharmaceutical company where one was employed, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
Holly Hand, a senior project manager at a company then known as Neuralstem Inc, tipped Chad Calice to information about a failed clinical drug trial, the SEC said. Calice then sold all his shares of Neuralstem ahead of the public announcement.
Attorneys for Hand and Calice did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.