Musk Relation on Bitcoin Turns Sour, Celebs Still Roots for Higher BTC By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Musk Relation on Bitcoin Turns Sour, Celebs Still Roots for Higher BTC
  • Elon Musk’s relation with has turned sour recently.
  • While many celebrities still root for higher BTC.
  • There could be an ever-growing list of celebs advocating for Bitcoin.

Many celebrities have shown huge interest in the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few years. Despite this, one of the influencers of cryptocurrency, Elon Musk’s relation to BTC has started to turn sour.

Moreover, Musk’s complaints about Bitcoin’s (BTC) energy consumption lead to a severe market crash in May. In addition, the billionaire makes a point to continuously troll the crypto on Twitter, affecting the crypto price with each meme.

Notably, BTC shows great performance this year. However, BTC price reached a new all-time high of $64,863 before falling down to $30,000. According to CoinGecko, the BTC price is a…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR