MicroStrategy stock slides after announcing new $400M debt raise to buy Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy stock slides after announcing new $400M debt raise to buy Bitcoin
A lackluster balance sheet, excessive debt load and over-leveraged exposure to have crashed MicroStrategy stock by more than 63% since February already. Nevertheless, the business intelligence company has ignored the risks of its frothy valuations, and it now wants to raise more debt and buy Bitcoin with proceeds (BTC).
MicroStrategy announced on June 7 that it “intends to raise $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes in private offering […] to acquire additional Bitcoins.” The company already holds more than 92,000 BTC, worth about $3.31 billion at current exchange rates — almost 1.5x its principal investment.
