Mexico backs G7 corporate tax plan – finance official

MEXICO CITY — Mexico backs an agreement reached by the Group of Seven (G7) economies for a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%, a Mexican finance official said on Monday.

“We are pleased with the initiative because it facilitates a global agreement and avoids competition to lower rates,” Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told Mexican radio program Formula Financiera. The G20 countries, including Mexico, will consider a broader accord next month. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)