Mexican president keeps Congress, but loses shine in mid-term vote

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador kept control of Congress in mid-term elections but suffered losses to an opposition seeking to capitalize on discontent over his record on the economy and fighting crime, early results showed.

A preliminary estimate by the National Electoral Institute (INE) after Sunday’s elections put Lopez Obrador’s ruling coalition on course to win between 265 and 292 of the 500 lower-house seats, short of the two-thirds majority he managed to muster in the first half of his term.

The outcome was roughly in line with final opinion polls, which showed the race tightening after a fatal metro accident in Mexico City and accusations that Lopez Obrador had intervened excessively in the campaign.

Lopez Obrador hailed the outcome on Monday as a further step forward for democracy. He thanked the public for ensuring his political project would still have a majority in the lower house, and with it, control of the federal budget.

He told a news conference the elections were “free and clean” and that, unlike in the past, they had not been subject to intervention by the state.

Lopez Obrador has attacked his predecessors as corrupt and in hock to corporate interests who fomented poverty, inequality and violence. But he has struggled to deliver on pledges to combat gang violence and lift anemic growth.