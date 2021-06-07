London wealth manager cashes out $1B profit from $600M BTC buy in November By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
Asset manager Ruffer has profited by more than $1 billion in profit from a $600 million investment it made during November 2020.

Speaking to The Times, investment director at the London-based asset management firm, Hamish Baillie, revealed that Ruffer closed out its Bitcoin position for more than $1.1 billion in profit during April: