London Metal Exchange to decide fate of iconic open-outcry ‘ring’

LONDON — The London Metal Exchange will tell its members on Tuesday whether its iconic open outcry floor is to close for good, cementing the switch to electronic trading, a move strongly opposed by many of the exchange’s users.

The floor was closed in March 2020 for the first time since World War II to allow for the social distancing needed to deal with COVID-19, silencing its red ring of seats and accompanying theater of arcane hand signals and frenzied shouting by traders.

In January, the world’s oldest and biggest marketplace for industrial metals launched a consultation on making the closure of Europe’s last open-outcry floor permanent, arguing that the forced migration to digital trading had been a success.

In its consultation paper, the exchange said an analysis of the trading data showed volumes on its electronic trading system between June 12 and Dec. 9, 2020 were significantly higher than ring volumes between Sept. 23, 2019 and March 20, 2020.

“That’s comparing apples with pears,” one head of a metals brokerage said, referring to the different time periods.

Brokers have said the data does not take into account electronic trading carried out alongside activity in the ring before its closure.