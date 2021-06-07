Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $160.464 by 20:35 (00:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $10.789B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $160.464 to $164.331 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 15.67%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.622B or 2.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $160.3725 to $197.6017 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 61.79% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,418.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.94% on the day.

was trading at $2,566.23 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $628.637B or 40.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $299.787B or 19.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.