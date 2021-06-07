Lightspeed Bets $925 Million on M&A to Beef Up E-Commerce Wares

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Lightspeed POS Inc., a software company catering to the retail and hospitality industries that has emerged as one of Canada’s large tech successes, will spend $925 million on two acquisitions to beef up its e-commerce offerings.

The Montreal-based company said Monday that it would pay about $500 million in cash and shares to acquire Ecwid Inc., which helps small companies set up an e-commerce site in a few clicks. Its purchase of NuOrder Inc., for about $425 million, half of it in cash, will let it offer sales analytics and a simpler interface for merchants to place orders with suppliers.

Lightspeed, which went public in 2019 in Canada and began trading in New York last year, has been on an acquisition spree, with five announcements in the last seven months alone, including Monday’s deals. In contrast to earlier purchases of direct competitors that mostly helped the company add to its market share and geographic coverage, the latest ones will also improve its products, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva said.

The deals allow Lightspeed to be “a one-stop commerce solution for all of these merchants that are igniting new businesses,” Dasilva said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television.