KKR’s Independence, Contango Nearing $5.5 Billion Merger Deal

(Bloomberg) — KKR & Co.’s Independence Energy and Contango Oil & Gas Co. are near an agreement to combine in an all-stock deal that could value the new business at about $5.5 billion, including debt.

The aim is to expand the combined firm’s oil and gas footprint, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new company, which will be based in Houston and operate under a new name and ticker symbol, plans to seek a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the people said.

A KKR spokesperson declined to comment, and a Contango representative couldn’t immediately be reached to comment. Talks are ongoing, and no deal has been reached. It’s possible talks will end without an agreement.

KKR and Contango are doubling down on investing in exploration and production companies as many in the sector seek to recover from years of poor returns amid the shale boom and bust. The combination will allow the merged company to reach greater scale, boost access to capital and drive down the cost of production, the people said.

Other recent examples of such deals include Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s $6.4 billion purchase this year of DoublePoint Energy LLC and the planned acquisition of Crestone Peak Resources by peer Civitas Resources Inc.