Kim Kardashian’s Skims Ad Called A “Photoshop Fail”

“Who approved of this editing?”
At this point, the Kardashians and accusations about them Photoshopping their images are a common debate online. From innocent, yet oddly staged Christmas photos, to the more recent controversy surrounding an untouched bikini photo of Khloé, which ignited a massive conversation about unrealistic beauty standards that even the first family of reality TV can’t match.
In an ad for her shapewear brand, Skims, Kim can be seen drawing a finger over her hips and down into the dip of her waist.
As her finger trails down, it appears to distort…
…and it squiggles across the curve of her body.
Some expressed disappointment.
While others were more critical of the clan as a whole.
But mostly, there were jokes.
And a few conspiracy theories.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Skims for comment, and we’ll update you if we hear back.
What are your thoughts on the commercial? Let us know in the comments.
