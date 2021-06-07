Kim Kardashian’s Skims Ad Called A “Photoshop Fail”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“Who approved of this editing?”

At this point, the Kardashians and accusations about them Photoshopping their images are a common debate online. From innocent, yet oddly staged Christmas photos, to the more recent controversy surrounding an untouched bikini photo of Khloé, which ignited a massive conversation about unrealistic beauty standards that even the first family of reality TV can’t match.

Now, Kim is the latest sister to fall under scrutiny (again).

In an ad for her shapewear brand, Skims, Kim can be seen drawing a finger over her hips and down into the dip of her waist.

View this video on YouTube


YouTube: Meridian Media / Via youtube.com

Note: BuzzFeed was unable to locate this video on any of Skims’ or Kim’s official pages.

As her finger trails down, it appears to distort…


YouTube: Meridian MediaYouTube: Meridian Media / Via youtube.com

…and it squiggles across the curve of her body.

Some expressed disappointment.

While others were more critical of the clan as a whole.

But mostly, there were jokes.

And a few conspiracy theories.

BuzzFeed has reached out to Skims for comment, and we’ll update you if we hear back.

What are your thoughts on the commercial? Let us know in the comments.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR