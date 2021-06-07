Ketamine One Launches Immersive Virtual Reality R&D Program at MindScape Clinic The Company also appoints Dr. Quang Henderson to its Advisory Board and as Chair of its Clinic Innovation Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly, Myconic Capital Corp.) (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned MindScape facility (“MindScape or the “Clinic”) in Houston, Texas has recently become one of the first centers of its kind to introduce and explore Immersive Virtual Reality (“IVR”) as a way to enhance patient experiences as part of ketamine-assisted treatments (the “R&D Program”). The R&D Program being performed at MindScape will advance the creation of a proprietary IVR platform for deployment across the Company’s entire North American network of clinics.

The addition of IVR to MindScape’s treatment offering further diversifies its services and marks a milestone as the Clinic’s most innovative initiative to date. The sensory-enhancing nature of IVR has been proven to help patients suffering with mental illness, and has been shown to reduce relapses1. Clinic patients who select IVR-based treatments will receive a tailored therapy plan that includes a determination of their mental state and individual goals. With over 2,000 treatments administered since inception, MindScape also recently expanded its service offering to provide spa-like therapeutic treatment experiences.

“We are excited to further develop IVR-enhanced therapies to our patients and to continue spearheading innovation in ketamine-assisted treatments. As one of the first clinics in Texas to offer ketamine-infused solutions, we continue to expand our services and increase availability and access to alternative medical treatments,” said Dr. Quang Henderson of MindScape. “Our vision is to create a concierge-type of atmosphere for all patients, from any walk of life, and work towards breaking the stigma of mental health while providing a judgment-free therapeutic treatment experience,” added Dr. Henderson.

Under the broader leadership of Dr. Henderson, the Company is also working to offer patients across its clinical network an integrated system experience that includes the use of various wearable technologies, which are expected to enable clinicians to personalize treatments as well as identify and respond to changes in a patient’s wellbeing in real-time. Further, through its recently acquired KGK Science division, Ketamine One is planning to launch clinical studies later this year to explore the potential for IVR to improve treatment outcomes in patients.

“Complimentary to our vision, we value the spirit of innovation that is driving Dr. Henderson’s expanded offering of care services. As MindScape continues to help heal patients through its psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions and IVR-based experiences, we expect this to result in the Clinic capturing more share of the alternative treatment market,” said Adam Deffett, VP, Capital Markets of Ketamine One. “With each of our clinics, we are committed to integrating innovative treatments and leading-edge technology. The launch of our IVR therapy at Mindscape is the first step towards what we believe is a potential paradigm shift for ketamine-assisted therapies and the future of psychedelic-based therapies. We are excited to see how this enhances the patient experience and expand the use of these treatments to our other clinics across North America.”

Additionally, Ketamine One is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Quang Henderson to its strategic advisory board. Dr. Henderson has also been appointed Chair of the Company’s newly formed Clinic Innovation Council (the “CIC”). The CIC is a cross-functional governance body comprised of clinic leaders, working towards the goal of determining and implementing best practices and innovative technologies across Ketamine One’s network of medical clinics, with the overarching mission of improving patient outcomes.

ABOUT MINDSCAPE

Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC is a clinic in Houston, Texas, offering affordable delivery of concierge IV ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant mood disorders, mental health disorders, and chronic pain conditions. Operated by Dr. Quang Henderson, a licensed Board-Certified Emergency Physician with over 20 years of experience with ketamine, Mindscape assists people dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and other mood disorders using the medical procedure of IV ketamine treatments in low dose, high dose, or private sessions. Mindscape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC is the only IV ketamine clinic in Houston to offer virtual reality-based guided meditation to complement IV ketamine infusions in the treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other mood disorders. For more information on MindScape and its service offerings, please visit: https://mindscapeketamine.com/

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, the company has a network of 15 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places Ketamine One at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 23-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

