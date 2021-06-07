JEOL and SCiLS Sign a Distribution Agreement for SCiLS Lab MVS Software

The SCiLS Lab has been the software of choice for researchers wanting to gain new insights from mass spectrometry imaging. Used in science and industry, the software sets new standards in analysis and visualization, simplifying everyday work and advancing the research. The SCiLS Lab MVS (Multi-Vender Support) can be used for the analysis of mass spectrometry imaging datasets based on the open imzML data format. SCiLS Lab MVS offers all features of SCiLS Lab and it allows the statistical analysis and visualization of mass spectrometry imaging data of virtually unlimited size in two and three spatial dimensions.

“We’re very excited to work with JEOL to jointly disseminate the technology of mass spectrometry imaging and to support JEOL’s further development of their MALDI imaging solution ,” Dennis Trede, co-founder of SCiLS and Director at Bruker Daltonics commented. “SCiLS Lab MVS – our software package for vendor-agnostic data analysis – offers the broadest possible compatibility for mass spectrometry imaging data of all vendors. The software enables to easily convert data into knowledge irrespective of which mass spectrometers the data come from.”

“We are excited to offer SCiLS lab MVS software through our own sales channels,” said Yoshihisa Ueda, general manager of the mass spectrometry business unit of JEOL Ltd. “Highly sophisticated statistical analysis capability of SCiLS Lab MVS will benefit our SpiralTOF™-plus users considerably as they can now take full advantage of high mass-resolving power of SpiralTOF™-plus for their imaging MS researches.”

SCiLS was founded in 2010 as a spin-off from the University of Bremen to develop and promote mathematical and computational software solutions for mass spectrometry imaging. Since 2017, SCiLS has been part of Bruker Corporation.

