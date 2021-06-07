Jeff Bezos to join winner of seat on Blue Origin space flight By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner” in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) founder Jeff Bezos and his brother will join the winner of an auction for a seat on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, the billionaire said on Monday.
Blue Origin, Bezos’ rocket company, is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.
