Japan upgrades Q1 GDP as domestic demand shrinks less than first thought

TOKYO — Japan’s economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter, on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending, but the coronavirus pandemic still dealt a huge blow to overall demand.

The slower contraction provided a relief for policymakers hoping Japan’s economic recovery will not lag those of other major economies, which have rolled out COVID-19 vaccines much quicker to bring the health crisis to an end.

The slower decline was mainly due to a smaller fall in public and capital spending, which both eased less than initially thought in the quarter, offsetting a slightly larger fall in private consumption.

The economy declined an annualized 3.9% in January-March, not as bad as the preliminary reading of an annualized 5.1% contraction, but still posting the first fall in three quarters, Cabinet Office data showed Tuesday.

The reading, which was better than economists’ median forecast for a 4.8% decline, equals a real quarter-on-quarter contraction of 1.0% from the prior quarter, versus a preliminary 1.3% drop.

Capital spending shrank 1.2% from the prior quarter, better than a preliminary 1.4% decrease, and matching the median forecast for a 1.2% loss.