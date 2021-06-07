Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.27%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Konami Corp. (T:), which rose 6.97% or 470.0 points to trade at 7210.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 5.51% or 170.0 points to end at 3255.0 and Olympus Corp. (T:) was up 5.16% or 117.0 points to 2385.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which fell 7.20% or 104.0 points to trade at 1340.0 at the close. Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) declined 5.20% or 39.0 points to end at 711.0 and Komatsu Ltd. (T:) was down 4.02% or 131.0 points to 3126.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1935 to 1568 and 232 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.78.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.62% or 0.43 to $69.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.68% or 0.49 to hit $71.40 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.34% or 6.35 to trade at $1885.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 109.55, while EUR/JPY fell 0.01% to 133.16.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 90.218.