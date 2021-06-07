Is another DeFi summer on the way? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Sights set on mainstream adoption: Is another DeFi summer on the way?

Over the last year, decentralized finance has been the hottest topic of discussion in the crypto world, pushing the entire industry to new heights, developing innovative applications for the technology, and making financial services more accessible.

It intends to place economic infrastructure back in the hands of the people, and just like how TCP/IP facilitated the growth of so many enterprises on the internet, decentralized finance is bringing business onto the blockchain.