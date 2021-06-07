Is $500 a Possibility for BNB? By CoinQuora



Crypto Analyst: Is $500 a Possibility for BNB?



Data analyzed by Finbold indicates that BNB’s target of $500 remains in play.

Finbold said BNB is now on a recovery path

Data analyzed by Finbold indicates that BNB’s target of $500 remains in play despite short-term retracement. Finbold is a financial firm that provides in-depth market analysis.

May 10, 2021, Binance Coin (BNB) has recorded a new all-time high. Its price reached $690 with a market cap of over $100 billion. But, amid the recent crash, BNB dropped to $247 on May 23rd.

However, BNB is now on a recovery path. Finbold said that the recovery is somewhat due to the grown capital inflow from investors buying the coin after the price correction.

Recently, BNB became famous due to many projects enlisting on the platform. Furthermore, Finbold predicts that the value of BNB might surge further when Binance launches its NFT marketplace. Moreover, the firm added that Binance cross-chain financial sup…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora