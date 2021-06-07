Indian tech magnate By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Lawmakers should treat crypto like gold or real estate: Indian tech magnate

Indian technology mogul, Nandan Nilekani, has urged local lawmakers to allow citizens to speculate on crypto assets.

The co-founder and chair of Infosys (NYSE:), an Indian multinational information technology firm, has urged regulators to embrace digital assets and get a handle on accommodating the technology.