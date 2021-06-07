India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.52% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.52% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.37% or 44.75 points to trade at 878.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) added 4.47% or 10.10 points to end at 236.25 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was up 4.16% or 4.65 points to 116.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.40% or 263.70 points to trade at 5729.75 at the close. Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) declined 2.69% or 327.10 points to end at 11828.55 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.27% or 33.30 points to 2585.75.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.44% to 236.20, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.07% to settle at 116.40 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.78% to close at 6848.65.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.43% to 5728.20 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.67% to settle at 11828.50 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.33% to 2584.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1229 to 516 and 44 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2217 rose and 961 declined, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.37% or 44.75 to 878.60. Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.16% or 4.65 to 116.40. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.07% or 4.55 to 116.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.34% to 15.5675 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.16% or 3.00 to $1889.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.52% or 0.36 to hit $69.26 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.60% or 0.43 to trade at $71.46 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.08% to 72.799, while EUR/INR fell 0.16% to 88.4865.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 90.188.

