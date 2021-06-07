ILO chief says pandemic’s impact on work is “cataclysmic” By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder attends the 108th ILO International Labour Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the International Labour Organization on Monday described the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world of work as “cataclysmic” and much worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis.

“Taken as a whole, this represents a world-of-work crisis four times as severe as the financial crisis of 2008-2009,” said Guy Ryder, director-general of the ILO, at the opening of a two-week ministerial conference.

He also warned of an uneven economic recovery after the pandemic, partly fed by “gross inequities in vaccine distribution”.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR