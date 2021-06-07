ILO chief says pandemic’s impact on work is “cataclysmic” By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder attends the 108th ILO International Labour Conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the International Labour Organization on Monday described the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world of work as “cataclysmic” and much worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis.
“Taken as a whole, this represents a world-of-work crisis four times as severe as the financial crisis of 2008-2009,” said Guy Ryder, director-general of the ILO, at the opening of a two-week ministerial conference.
He also warned of an uneven economic recovery after the pandemic, partly fed by “gross inequities in vaccine distribution”.
