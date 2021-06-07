Iceland launches $1.24 billion bank IPO to curb state ownership of financial sector By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5


COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Iceland on Monday took the first step to curb the state’s ownership of the banking sector, selling 35% of shares in Islandsbanki in an initial public offering that will value the lender at around 150 billion Icelandic crowns ($1.24 billion).

The state will on Monday at 0900 GMT offer 636.4 million shares with an indicative price range at between 71 and 79 Icelandic crowns, with the offer period expected to close June 15, the bank said in a statement.

Islandsbanki, formerly Glitnir, was one of the three lenders that failed within days of each other in 2008, prompting a state takeover that resulted in the restructuring of existing banks and the creation of new ones.

Shares in Islandsbanki will be offered to institutional and retail investors in Iceland as well as through a private placement to certain foreign institutional investors, it said. Shares will be traded on Nasdaq Iceland.

Citigroup (NYSE:), J.P. Morgan, Barclays (LON:), HSBC, Fossar, Landsbankinn and Islandsbanki itself are acting as joint bookrunners of the IPO.

($1 = 120.8500 Icelandic Crowns)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR