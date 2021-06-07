Huawei Ecosystem Joins With Maiar to Enable User Access to AppGallery By CoinQuora



Huawei Ecosystem Joins With Maiar to Enable User Access to AppGallery



Maiar now joins the Huawei ecosystem and is now available on the AppGallery

Maiar is the Elrond Network-based blockchain application

Elrond Network is capable of processing 15,000 transactions per second.

The most prominent Maiar, the Elrond Network-based blockchain application now joins with the Huawei ecosystem and is currently available on one of the top three app global marketplace AppGallery.

With users’ intense care, attractive design, and an intuitive interface, Maiar allows smartphone users to receive instantly the working blockchain wallet. More so, its intuitive simplicity enables all users to store, earn, and pay using the digital currencies.

Global VP of Finance Vertical, Eco-development & Partnerships at Huawei Consumer Business Group Siri Børsum said,

“Blockchain technology will play an essential role in advancing the consumer internet, which needs to be mobile, personal, and secure…Maiar’s debut in the AppGallery will empower our customers with an important tool that will help them take control of their financial health.”

