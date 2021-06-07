Hodler’s Digest, May 30–June 5 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Miami mania, Dogecoin bounces back, Eth2 woes: Hodler’s Digest, May 30–June 5
Largest event in history kicks off in Miami
Sun, sea and satoshis were on the agenda as the biggest Bitcoin event in history kicked off in Florida.
Organizers were expecting a huge turnout for the sold-out event, with some predicting there would be more than 50,000 attendees.
Its Mati Greenspan versus the Maxis at Shitshow 2021
Discounted Bitcoin more likely to hit $100,000 than $20,000 in 2021, says Bloomberg analyst
Feast or famine on Dogecoin as Coinbase pump triggers whales return
NFT sales down 90% since market peak
Bitcoin bulls give conservative 10-year estimate for hyperbitcoinization to hit
Even Vitalik Buterin is surprised at just how long Eth2 is taking
Google (NASDAQ:) lifts 2018 ban on crypto exchange, wallet advertisements
Apple (NASDAQ:) co-founder Steve Wozniak loses Bitcoin scam case against YouTube
Death knell for Chinese crypto miners? Rigs on the move after government crackdown
The CBDC promised land: As some governments falter, others press on
We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy
