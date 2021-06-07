HBO Is On The Fence About Mare Of Easttown Season 2

*Kate Winsley pronouncing “water” in a Philly accent*
According to Variety, HBO was so impressed with Mare creator Brad Ingelsby, they signed a three-year exclusive deal with the guy.
So does that mean a second season is on the horizon?
Maybe — according to HBO Chief Casey Bloys.
“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to [a second season,” he told Variety.
“I don’t even have any idea that there’s going to be a timeline,” for a second season, he added. “Usually we take the lead from our creators. There’s been no real conversations about what a Season 2 would look like.”
