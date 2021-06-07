HBO Is On The Fence About Mare Of Easttown Season 2

Bradly Lamb
*Kate Winsley pronouncing “water” in a Philly accent*

According to Variety, HBO was so impressed with Mare creator Brad Ingelsby, they signed a three-year exclusive deal with the guy.

So does that mean a second season is on the horizon?

Maybe — according to HBO Chief Casey Bloys.


“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to [a second season,” he told Variety.


“Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

“I don’t even have any idea that there’s going to be a timeline,” for a second season, he added. “Usually we take the lead from our creators. There’s been no real conversations about what a Season 2 would look like.”

