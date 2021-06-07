Hacktivist collective Anonymous takes aim at Elon Musk. Who cares? By Cointelegraph

Hacktivist collective Anonymous takes aim at Elon Musk. Who cares?
It’s the classic Anonymous modus operandi: a monologue worthy of a super villain, a perceived attack on an individual right or public good, some guy in a Guy Fawkes mask, and a whole lot of fizzbang-wowie video effects and voice distortion.
But as the hacktivist collective takes aim at a new target in Elon Musk, the latest “expect us” threat prompts the question: who cares?
