Google agrees to change some ad practices after French watchdog imposes fine By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:) agreed to make changes to some of its widely-used online advertising services under a settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog released on Monday.

The authority also fined the Mountain View, California-based company 220 million euros ($267.48 million) after a probe found it abused its market power in the intricate ad business online, where some its tools have become almost essential for large publishers.

“The decision to sanction Google is of particular significance because it’s the first decision in the world focusing on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online ad business relies,” said France’s antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva.

De Silva said the fine was reduced because of the settlement, but she did not give specifics.

