Google agrees to alter ad practices in unprecedented settlement with France

The decision opens the way for publishers who felt disadvantaged to seek damages from Google

Article content

PARIS — Alphabet’s Google agreed to make changes to some of its widely-used online advertising services under an unprecedented settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog released on Monday.

The authority also fined the Mountain View, California-based company 220 million euros (US$267.48 million) after a probe found it abused its market power in the intricate ad business online, where some of its tools have become almost essential for large publishers.

The French watchdog’s decision is an attempt to rebalance the power struggle over online ads in favour of publishers, which held sway in the business in the pre-Internet era, but lost considerable ground with the rise of Google and Facebook.

The watchdog said the decision opens the way for publishers who felt disadvantaged to seek damages from Google. Many publishers globally have expressed unhappiness over ad practices employed by the tech giants.