Gold prices dip as firmer U.S. dollar eclipses lower yields

Gold prices dipped on Monday, as an uptick in the dollar dimmed the appeal of the safe-haven metal, although a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and prospects of a prolonged accommodative interest rate environment limited losses.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,883.10 per ounce, as of 0637 GMT, after rising more than 1% in the previous session, as last month’s U.S. non-farm payrolls fell short of expectations.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,886.

“We are seeing some long covering in Asia today, with risk hedges being unwound after an uneventful news weekend, helped by a slightly stronger U.S. dollar and with bitcoin rallying,” Jeffrey Halley, OANDA senior market analyst, said.

“Although gold has corrected in recent sessions, the bullish fundamentals remain in place. Only a sharp steepening of the U.S. yield curve is likely to change that.”

The dollar index strengthened 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, a weaker-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report calmed investor fears about the Federal Reserve reining in monetary stimulus soon.

The benchmark 10-year yield slipped below 1.6% and was hovering near a one-week low.