Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.10% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.10%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.10%, while the index added 0.70%, and the index climbed 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.19% or 2.82 points to trade at 131.60 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.45% or 3.00 points to end at 210.60 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 1.42% or 1.335 points to 95.670 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Linde PLC (DE:), which fell 2.97% or 7.350 points to trade at 240.000 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.14% or 0.29 points to end at 25.10 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.82% or 0.275 points to 33.085.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 2.62% to 82.26, Zalando SE (DE:) which was up 2.45% to settle at 97.84 and K&S AG (DE:) which gained 2.28% to close at 12.072.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 34.830 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 17.550 and Evonik Industries AG (DE:) which was down 0.92% to 28.960 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.62% to 93.900, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.95% to settle at 69.500 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 1.92% to close at 24.480.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 34.830 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 17.550 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.82% to 19.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 364 to 317 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Continental AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.19% or 2.82 to 131.60. Shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.42% or 1.335 to 95.670. Shares in HelloFresh SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 2.10 to 82.26. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.28% or 0.269 to 12.072. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 2.400 to 93.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.39% to 18.93.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.27% or 5.05 to $1897.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.33% or 0.23 to hit $69.39 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.24 to trade at $71.65 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.25% to 1.2196, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8601.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 89.938.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR