Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.10% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.10%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.10%, while the index added 0.70%, and the index climbed 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.19% or 2.82 points to trade at 131.60 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.45% or 3.00 points to end at 210.60 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was up 1.42% or 1.335 points to 95.670 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Linde PLC (DE:), which fell 2.97% or 7.350 points to trade at 240.000 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.14% or 0.29 points to end at 25.10 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.82% or 0.275 points to 33.085.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 2.62% to 82.26, Zalando SE (DE:) which was up 2.45% to settle at 97.84 and K&S AG (DE:) which gained 2.28% to close at 12.072.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 34.830 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 17.550 and Evonik Industries AG (DE:) which was down 0.92% to 28.960 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.62% to 93.900, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.95% to settle at 69.500 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which gained 1.92% to close at 24.480.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.93% to 34.830 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.72% to settle at 17.550 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.82% to 19.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 364 to 317 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Continental AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.19% or 2.82 to 131.60. Shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.42% or 1.335 to 95.670. Shares in HelloFresh SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 2.10 to 82.26. Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.28% or 0.269 to 12.072. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 2.400 to 93.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.39% to 18.93.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.27% or 5.05 to $1897.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.33% or 0.23 to hit $69.39 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.24 to trade at $71.65 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.25% to 1.2196, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8601.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 89.938.