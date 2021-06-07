Garuda Indonesia says to return two Boeing jets to lessor By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A technician rides a car as he passes Garuda Indonesia’s Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2019.REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will return two Boeing (NYSE:) B737-800 jets to one of its lessors before their lease term ends as part of its efforts to improve its finances, the airline said in a statement on Monday.
Garuda will seek a suspension of debt payments to creditors and lessors under a ‘standstill agreement’ in order to avoid bankruptcy, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit its income, a senior government official said last week.
