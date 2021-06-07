FX hit record peaks as U.S. jobs data dents dollar; LatAm election results eyed

Article content

Emerging market currencies hit all-time highs on Monday as the dollar came under pressure after disappointing U.S. jobs data, but stocks extended losses as investor focus turned to inflation figures later in the week.

MSCI’s index of EM currencies was up 0.2% with Turkey’s lira 0.6% firmer, while the rouble climbed 0.2% with eyes on Russia’s central bank meeting on Friday, where Credit Suisse sees a 25 basis-points (bps) hike more likely than 50 bps.

Moody’s affirmed Russia’s rating and stable outlook over the weekend but warned that the state’s dominant role in the economy posed fiscal risks.

The dollar was flat on Monday, after having dropped on Friday’s U.S. jobs data that was below expectations. Asian EM currencies could see some interim support as markets remain cautious of tapering talks ahead of the meeting, Maybank said in a client note.

Mexico’s peso firmed 0.5%, helping the currency cut all its losses this year after early results following mid-term elections on Sunday showed a reduced majority for Mexico’s ruling party.

“These results will be welcomed by financial markets, as they suggest the ruling party will likely have more difficulties trying to seek constitutional changes to undo market-friendly reforms, as well as reforms that would seek to weaken independent entities,” said strategists at Credit Suisse.