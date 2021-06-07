Fujimori in lead in first official Peruvian presidential vote results

Article content

LIMA — Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori had a 52.9% share of the vote while socialist rival Pedro Castillo had a 47.1% share, with 42% of the votes counted by early Monday morning.

Two previous pollster surveys put the candidates in a technical draw. A fast count of 100% of the results conducted by Ipsos Peru hours earlier handed schoolteacher Castillo, 51, a 0.4% lead over Fujimori, while an Ipsos exit poll previously gave her a 0.6% lead. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)