Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Match: Twitter Reactions

Did you get your money’s worth?
On Sunday night, YouTuber Logan Paul and undefeated, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather went head-to-head in a highly publicized match.
With the swiftness of his feet and more connecting punches, Floyd was named the winner! And while I had no doubt that he’d hold onto his title, I was surprised that Logan was able to last eight rounds with him.
But with Showtime glitching and the match ending without a knockout, fans took to Twitter and shared some hilarious reactions to the whole evening:
