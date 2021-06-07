Evergrande Slumps to One-Year Low as Regulators Tighten Grip

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group, the country’s most indebted developer, fell to the lowest in more than a year after investors were spooked by regulatory moves that may stoke risks at the conglomerate. The shares dropped as much as 5.3% to HK$10.82 in Hong Kong trading on Monday. Its electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., slid as much as 8.3% to HK$32.60, the lowest since January. Policy changes are stirring concerns over the company’s prospects. China has issued a slew of austerity measures to curtail risks in the property sector, monitoring everything from bank lending to land sales. Evergrande is falling further behind its peers in meeting stricter Chinese borrowing limits, raising refinancing concerns. “Investors are worried about the tightening cycle of the property market and Evergrande has borne the brunt of sell-offs,” Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International Hong Kong Ltd. “The government has done a lot of things to curb the market, so as long as these are in place, it will be very hard for its stock price to recover.” China’s Ministry of Land and Resources shifted the responsibility for collecting land sales revenue to the tax bureau on Friday, a development that Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. analysts deemed negative for the property sector.

Article content The central bank said in a response to a Bloomberg query on Friday that it would include commercial banks’ investment in securities backed by residential mortgages in property-related loan exposure, a move that could limit growth of debt in the sector. Evergrande shares and bonds have fallen since local media reported late last month that regulators were looking into its dealings with a banking unit. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is examining more than 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) of transactions between the developer and Shengjing Bank Co., Caixin Media’s WeNews said on May 27. Shengjing holds large amounts of bonds issued by Evergrande, the outlet reported, citing unspecified sources. Evergrande is the bank’s biggest shareholder. Evergrande’s dollar bonds remained largely unchanged on Monday. Its 8.75% dollar bond due 2025 was down 0.2 cent on the dollar to 73.4 cents as of 12:10 pm in Hong Kong. The note has fallen about 11 cents since late May. In an effort to restore investor confidence, the company said last week that it would try to meet at least one of China’s so-called three red lines — metrics limiting debt levels in the property sector — by the end of this month. Short Interest Short sellers remain cautious about targeting the company. Bearish bets against Evergrande are near the lowest in more than three years as of June 1, according to IHS Markit data based on short interest as a percentage of total free float.

Article content The stock is no longer Hong Kong’s most shorted developer, lagging behind the short interests in Country Garden Holdings Co. and Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. One reason may be that Evergrande shares have already been falling, having lost 60% since their recent peak in July. They are now trading at the lowest level since March 2020. Short sellers betting against Evergrande have been burned in the past after the company’s shares surged on news of buybacks and recovering profit. Evergrande and its subsidiaries have $1.5 billion in bonds due this year and another $6.1 billion next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A key strategy for Evergrande has been to spin off affiliates to replenish capital. Its electric vehicle unit is more valuable than Nissan Motor Co., even though it has yet to sell any cars. The EV unit said on Sunday it would start testing five models in Xinjiang during the summer. That followed news that the car company raised $1.4 billion selling shares at a 20% discount in May. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

