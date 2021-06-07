Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level since Feb 2018 By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fourth month in a row in June, reaching its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and tourism resuming as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone climbed to 28.1 from 21.0 in May. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 26.0.

A current conditions index surged to 21.3 from 6.3. An expectations index eased to 35.3 from 36.8 a month earlier.

“The eurozone is increasingly leaving the painful losses of the Corona year behind,” said Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner. “However, there is a downside to the strong economy and that is foreseeable rising prices.”

Sentix surveyed 1,139 investors from June 3 to June 5.

