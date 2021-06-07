Euro zone bond yields stick near lows as ECB meeting looms

Article content

LONDON — Euro zone government yields were steady near one-month lows on Monday, with a looming European Central Bank meeting pushing investors to the sideline for now.

Borrowing costs across the bloc fell on Friday after a closely-watched U.S. jobs report fell short of expectations, calming worries that a roaring economy could lead the Federal Reserve to taper its stimulus soon.

But calm returned at the start of a new week, with direction in euro zone debt markets seen limited ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting when the central bank will review the pace of emergency bond buys that it jacked up in March to prevent a rise in borrowing costs hurting a recovery.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at -0.21%, holding near an almost one-month low hit after Friday’s U.S. jobs data. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields also held near recent lows.

“The bar for dovish ECB surprises seems high after the disappointing U.S. payrolls pushed 10-year Bund yields through -0.20%,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister.

Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests they are in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).