Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,494.83 by 22:49 (02:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 28.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $297.99B, or 19.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,493.96 to $2,618.70 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.78%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $31.25B or 30.65% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,493.9644 to $2,889.1865 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 42.86% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,646.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.86% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0006 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $620.29B or 40.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.34B or 4.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.