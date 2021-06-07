EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.1956 by 17:16 (21:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.33% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.1587B, or 0.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.1956 to $5.9672 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.6%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2694B or 1.42% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.1637 to $6.7467 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.39% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,619.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.54% on the day.

was trading at $2,594.00 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $644.5713B or 40.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $306.5618B or 19.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.