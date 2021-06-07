El Salvador president’s bitcoin push casts shadow over IMF efforts

Article content

LONDON — A push by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to make his country the first in the world to formally adopt bitcoin as legal tender has sparked concerns about the outlook for its program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bukele said on Saturday he will send a bitcoin bill to Congress in days to come, touting its potential to help Salvadorans living abroad send remittances home.

El Salvador’s top trade official said the U.S. dollar would continue to be legal tender, underscoring that bitcoin transactions would be by choice and tied to the dollar exchange rate.

This could further complicate the Central American country’s quest to seek a more than $1 billion-program with the IMF. In May, Bukele’s party strained relations with Washington when it ousted five Supreme Court judges and the top prosecutor.

Trade and Investment Minister Miguel Kattan said bitcoin was already in limited use in El Salvador, even to buy pupusas, the national street snack.

“The ability to do operations with bitcoin should not spark concern,” Kattan told a news conference.

Still, analysts saw problems with the move to bitcoin.

“Recent tweets from President Bukele to fully embrace bitcoin as legal tender will likely further complicate and delay IMF technical discussions,” said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpoint Securities.