Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK — The dollar edged lower on

Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked

ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings.

Friday’s U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as

investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise

expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its

monetary policy.

That move continued on Monday, with Treasury yields

remaining subdued after Friday’s drop, reducing demand for the

U.S. currency.

“Treasury yields edged slightly higher on the session,

though remained well below levels seen before the employment

report. This was the likely driver of USD weakness on Monday,”

said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis

at Action Economics.

The dollar index was down 0.21% at 89.946 while the

euro gained 0.23% to $1.2194. The dollar also fell

0.23% to 109.26 Japanese yen.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at

1.569%. They fell to 1.560%, from 1.628%, on Friday.

“At this point it looks like the market really wants to be

short dollars. To us it suggests there’s a risk chasing this

move. It’s a crowded position. You’ve already got a sizeable

chunk of the market that’s net short U.S. dollars so if feels