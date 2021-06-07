Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Sinéad Carew and Karen Brettell

Jun 07, 2021

NEW YORK — The dollar edged lower on

Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked

ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings.

Friday’s U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as

investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise

expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its

monetary policy.

That move continued on Monday, with Treasury yields

remaining subdued after Friday’s drop, reducing demand for the

U.S. currency.

“Treasury yields edged slightly higher on the session,

though remained well below levels seen before the employment

report. This was the likely driver of USD weakness on Monday,”

said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis

at Action Economics.

The dollar index was down 0.21% at 89.946 while the

euro gained 0.23% to $1.2194. The dollar also fell

0.23% to 109.26 Japanese yen.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at

1.569%. They fell to 1.560%, from 1.628%, on Friday.

“At this point it looks like the market really wants to be

short dollars. To us it suggests there’s a risk chasing this

move. It’s a crowded position. You’ve already got a sizeable

chunk of the market that’s net short U.S. dollars so if feels

like we need a shakeout of those positions,” said Bipan Rai,

North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

While Rai said there was “some risk the dollar will rally”

he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve’s

meeting next week.

Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation

data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday.

Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is

in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion

euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme

(PEPP).

Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in

the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United

States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on

Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies

such as Amazon and Google and reduce their

incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens.

“It was expected they’d come to some kind of agreement,”

said CIBC’s Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of

making bets as “The road is long and has lots of risks.”

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk

appetite, was up 0.22% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.83% to $35,507

, while ether dipped 0.61% to $2,693.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 89.9460 90.1420 -0.21% -0.039% +90.3020 +89.9120

Euro/Dollar $1.2194 $1.2167 +0.23% -0.19% +$1.2202 +$1.2145

Dollar/Yen 109.2550 109.5100 -0.23% +5.78% +109.6300 +109.1950

Euro/Yen 133.23 133.26 -0.02% +4.97% +133.3800 +132.8900

Dollar/Swiss 0.8971 0.8991 -0.23% +1.39% +0.9010 +0.8969

Sterling/Dollar $1.4183 $1.4164 +0.15% +3.83% +$1.4191 +$1.4112

Dollar/Canadian 1.2071 1.2074 -0.02% -5.20% +1.2106 +1.2058

Aussie/Dollar $0.7759 $0.7742 +0.22% +0.86% +$0.7765 +$0.7727

Euro/Swiss 1.0939 1.0938 +0.01% +1.22% +1.0948 +1.0931

Euro/Sterling 0.8596 0.8590 +0.07% -3.82% +0.8612 +0.8579

NZ $0.7233 $0.7212 +0.31% +0.73% +$0.7242 +$0.7194

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.2585 8.3030 -0.49% -3.78% +8.3260 +8.2560

Euro/Norway 10.0728 10.1020 -0.29% -3.77% +10.1158 +10.0420

Dollar/Sweden 8.2601 8.2613 +0.11% +0.78% +8.2943 +8.2578

Euro/Sweden 10.0740 10.0634 +0.11% -0.02% +10.0905 +10.0470

(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Karen Brettell, Editing by Angus

MacSwan)

