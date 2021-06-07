DKNY Owner G-III Jumps On Reporting Profit By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:) shares rose nearly 12% Monday as the company returned to profitability and gave a guidance for the full year after skipping it last time.

The company rode the trend of people opting for casual clothing for work-from-home lifestyles and swung back to a net income of $26.3 million, or 53 cents per diluted share in the first quarter ended April 30. It had a net loss of $39.3 million, or 82 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter.

“With each passing week, sales for broader lifestyle apparel, such as sportswear, wear-to-work attire and dresses, are accelerating and our overall business in North America is getting stronger,” said Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s chairman and chief executive officer, in a note.

For the fiscal ending January 31, 2022, the company is forecasting net sales of approximately $2.57 billion which compares to $2.06 billion last year.

Net income for fiscal 2022 is expected to be between $125 million and $135 million, or between $2.60 and $2.70 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $23.5 million, or 48 cents per diluted share, last year.

Net sales for the first quarter ended April 30 increased 28.3% to $519.9 million from $405.1 million in the prior year’s quarter.

The company has completed the restructuring of its retail operations segment and has permanently closed the loss-making Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass stores.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR