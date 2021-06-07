Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.58% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.58%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.58% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.51% or 8.2 points to trade at 553.0 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 1.44% or 260 points to end at 18330 and ISS A/S (CSE:) was up 1.34% or 1.80 points to 136.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.08% or 4.7 points to trade at 220.9 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.97% or 15.8 points to end at 788.2 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 1.44% or 12.60 points to 862.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 80 to 64 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.44% or 260 to 18330.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.75% or 0.52 to $69.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.75% or 0.54 to hit $71.35 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.23% or 4.35 to trade at $1896.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.24% to 6.0976, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4368.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 89.938.