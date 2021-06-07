Daimler may fetch up to $1.2 billion in showroom sale

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Daimler (OTC:) plans to significantly reduce the number of showrooms and service sites it owns in Europe in a deal that could fetch up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
About 25 showrooms and service sites in Britain, Spain and Belgium with about 2,800 employees are up for sale, Handelsblatt said, citing Daimler.
($1 = 0.8223 euros)
