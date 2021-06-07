Crypto’s dark underbelly exposed in ransomware attack, U.S. senator says By Cointelegraph

United States lawmakers have deliberated on the prospect of banning cryptocurrencies as a solution to the ransomware attacks that befell U.S. institutions in the past month, and opinions appear to be mixed.

The largest fuel pipeline in America was brought to a halt in early May when hackers infected the computer networks of Colonial Pipeline. Food packing company JBS was hit with a similar attack. Colonial Pipeline has since paid a reported $4.4 million in ransom.