Crypto’s dark underbelly exposed in ransomware attack, U.S. senator says By Cointelegraph

Crypto’s dark underbelly exposed in ransomware attack, U.S. senator says
United States lawmakers have deliberated on the prospect of banning cryptocurrencies as a solution to the ransomware attacks that befell U.S. institutions in the past month, and opinions appear to be mixed.
The largest fuel pipeline in America was brought to a halt in early May when hackers infected the computer networks of Colonial Pipeline. Food packing company JBS was hit with a similar attack. Colonial Pipeline has since paid a reported $4.4 million in ransom.
