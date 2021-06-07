Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply.

Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade.

“U.S. weather continues to be the major focus,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Weather forecasters have the U.S. Midwest’s north west on a path to an expanding area of dryness and crop stress over the next fortnight.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 1.1% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT.

Soybeans were up 0.6% at $15.69-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.8% to $6.85-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

The USDA rated 67% of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectations of 70%.

Trader focus has shifted again to weather forecasts amid concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development.