Corn hits over 3-week high on U.S. dryness, strong demand

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures jumped 2% on Monday, with the market hitting its highest since mid-May, as support from dry weather in the U.S. Midwest threatened to curb world supplies amid strong demand.

Soybeans and wheat gained more than 1%, with both markets climbing for a second consecutive session.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 2.1% to $6.96-3/4 a bushel by 0444 GMT, near the session high of $7.06 a bushel – the highest since May 13.

Traders and analysts said corn is drawing support from hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest, a major producing region in the world’s largest exporter.

“Weather reports for the U.S. Midwest region are not looking good,” said one Singapore-based feed grains trader. “This week looks hot and dry.”

Global supply estimates for corn are already shrinking amid sustained dry weather in Brazil and strong purchases by China.

Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness last week lowered its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 total corn crop to 88 million tonnes, down five million from its previous estimate, according to an IHS client note seen by Reuters.

“The market will remain hypersensitive to these weather issues because feed grain supply is tight,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.